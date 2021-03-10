Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) Stock Holdings Lessened by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 81.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,045 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 78,656 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified LLC acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,515,401.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total transaction of $361,975.90. Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADI stock opened at $144.06 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $79.07 and a 52-week high of $164.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. This is a positive change from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $136.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $156.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.20.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.