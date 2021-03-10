Analysts Anticipate Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $89.29 Million

Brokerages forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) will report $89.29 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $86.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $90.67 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $83.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full-year sales of $342.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $340.70 million to $344.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $433.66 million, with estimates ranging from $407.20 million to $460.75 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.25.

Shares of AMPH opened at $18.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $892.60 million, a P/E ratio of 134.21 and a beta of 0.87. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $12.32 and a 12-month high of $22.69. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

In related news, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 30,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.59, for a total transaction of $566,381.53. Also, CEO Jack Y. Zhang sold 37,931 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.43, for a total value of $699,068.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,246,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,411,988.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,811 shares of company stock worth $3,032,786 over the last quarter. Insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMPH. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,225,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,873,000 after purchasing an additional 485,525 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,903,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,439,000 after purchasing an additional 291,461 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 242.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 331,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 235,070 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 290.6% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 116,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after purchasing an additional 86,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,572,000. 55.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

