Analysts Anticipate CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $184.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect that CIRCOR International, Inc. (NYSE:CIR) will announce sales of $184.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for CIRCOR International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $180.30 million and the highest estimate coming in at $188.70 million. CIRCOR International posted sales of $192.21 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Friday, June 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CIRCOR International will report full-year sales of $809.05 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $807.10 million to $811.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $869.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CIRCOR International.

CIRCOR International (NYSE:CIR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.04). CIRCOR International had a negative net margin of 21.05% and a positive return on equity of 11.03%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CIRCOR International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on CIRCOR International from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CIR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in CIRCOR International by 206.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in CIRCOR International by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 45,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in CIRCOR International by 60.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,683 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 4,026 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in CIRCOR International by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 30,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $823,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in CIRCOR International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $201,000. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CIRCOR International stock opened at $38.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $760.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.93 and its 200-day moving average is $32.99. CIRCOR International has a one year low of $8.00 and a one year high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

About CIRCOR International

CIRCOR International, Inc provides flow control products and services for the industrial and aerospace, and defense markets. The company has a product portfolio of brands serving its customers' demanding applications. It operates through two segments, Aerospace & Defense and Industrial. The Aerospace & Defense segment manufactures and markets control valves, automatic recirculation valves, regulators, fluid controls, actuation systems, landing gear components, pneumatic controls, electro-mechanical controls, and other flow control products and systems.

