Analysts Anticipate Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.08 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Dyadic International’s earnings. Dyadic International reported earnings per share of ($0.07) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyadic International will report full year earnings of ($0.35) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.34). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.34) to $0.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Dyadic International.

NASDAQ:DYAI traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,716. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.51. The company has a market capitalization of $132.46 million, a P/E ratio of -14.18 and a beta of 0.14. Dyadic International has a 12 month low of $2.51 and a 12 month high of $10.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Dyadic International by 542.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,636 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,914 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dyadic International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Dyadic International by 67.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,970 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Dyadic International by 62.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 4,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Dyadic International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 20.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyadic International Company Profile

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 technology and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic proteins.

