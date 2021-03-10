Analysts Anticipate Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $35.90 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report $35.90 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $52.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $9.00 million. Esperion Therapeutics reported sales of $1.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1,851.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $94.68 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $120.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $248.03 million, with estimates ranging from $100.00 million to $479.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Get Esperion Therapeutics alerts:

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.76) by ($0.13). Esperion Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 629.88% and a negative net margin of 46.15%. The company had revenue of $9.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 881.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on ESPR shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics from $150.00 to $134.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Esperion Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Esperion Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.60.

Shares of ESPR stock opened at $30.06 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.06. Esperion Therapeutics has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $53.73. The firm has a market cap of $839.97 million, a P/E ratio of -7.81 and a beta of 1.48.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $186,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 122.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,770 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $370,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 30.0% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,893 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 3,928 shares in the last quarter.

About Esperion Therapeutics

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol in the United States. Its lead product candidates are NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets for the treatment of patients with atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease or heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

Further Reading: Diversification in Your Portfolio



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Esperion Therapeutics (ESPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Esperion Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esperion Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.