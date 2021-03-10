Analysts Anticipate Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Infinera Co. (NASDAQ:INFN) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.06) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Infinera’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.07) to ($0.04). Infinera reported earnings of ($0.27) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Infinera will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.00 to $0.19. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $0.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.55. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Infinera.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 19.00%. The company had revenue of $353.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $356.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. Infinera’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on INFN shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on Infinera from $11.50 to $10.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $11.50 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Infinera from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Infinera from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Infinera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.41.

In other news, CAO Michael H. Fernicola sold 2,589 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.31, for a total transaction of $26,692.59. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,692.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Welch sold 50,451 shares of Infinera stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $504,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,492,340. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,207 shares of company stock worth $1,313,224 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INFN. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,570,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 65.3% during the fourth quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,236,649 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $44,400,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674,294 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Infinera by 490.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,147,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,022,000 after acquiring an additional 952,900 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Infinera by 7,026.3% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 774,627 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 763,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Infinera during the fourth quarter worth about $6,994,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ INFN traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.99. The company had a trading volume of 3,176,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,123,849. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.85. Infinera has a one year low of $3.68 and a one year high of $11.51. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.31.

About Infinera

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series of modular and sled-based platforms to support a variety of transport network applications; 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; FlexILS open line system platform that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and 7090 and 7100 series packet transport platforms.

