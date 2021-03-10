Analysts Anticipate Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $143.70 Million

Equities analysts expect that Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) will post $143.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Manhattan Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $143.92 million and the lowest is $143.40 million. Manhattan Associates reported sales of $153.90 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Manhattan Associates will report full year sales of $612.56 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $610.15 million to $614.45 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $666.56 million, with estimates ranging from $658.30 million to $675.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Manhattan Associates.

Get Manhattan Associates alerts:

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 52.61% and a net margin of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MANH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Manhattan Associates has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.67.

Manhattan Associates stock opened at $118.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.11 and a beta of 1.93. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $35.20 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $124.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.54.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of Manhattan Associates stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 40,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MANH. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 30,300 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after buying an additional 33,853 shares during the period. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 7,785 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 3rd quarter valued at about $701,000.

About Manhattan Associates

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

Further Reading: Are sell-side analysts objective?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Manhattan Associates (MANH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Manhattan Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manhattan Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.