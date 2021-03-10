Analysts Anticipate Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $829.26 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Maximus, Inc. (NYSE:MMS) will announce $829.26 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Maximus’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $869.70 million and the lowest is $803.12 million. Maximus posted sales of $818.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Maximus will report full-year sales of $3.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.45 billion to $3.63 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.68 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Maximus.

Maximus (NYSE:MMS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The health services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $945.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $846.46 million. Maximus had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 6.20%. The business’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS.

MMS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Maximus from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. TheStreet raised Maximus from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th.

Shares of Maximus stock opened at $84.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.26. Maximus has a one year low of $46.42 and a one year high of $86.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. Maximus’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

In other Maximus news, Vice Chairman Richard A. Montoni sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.27, for a total transaction of $783,970.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Maximus in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Maximus by 1,675.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 586 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Maximus during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Maximus by 372.9% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 681 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Maximus in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

