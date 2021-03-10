Analysts Anticipate Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Oceaneering International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.01) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Oceaneering International reported earnings per share of $0.04 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 250%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Oceaneering International will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.58) to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.46) to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Oceaneering International.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $424.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.66 million. Oceaneering International had a negative return on equity of 3.56% and a negative net margin of 37.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share.

OII has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $10.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.35.

Oceaneering International stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.87. The stock had a trading volume of 1,236,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,359,260. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -2.00 and a beta of 3.60. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $2.01 and a 12 month high of $15.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Oceaneering International by 413.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,979 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 542,652 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 53.9% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 450,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 157,806 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 197.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 16,865 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 28.6% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 385,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 85,656 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Oceaneering International by 106.4% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 198,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $697,000 after purchasing an additional 102,102 shares in the last quarter. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services and products to the offshore oil and gas, defense, aerospace, and commercial theme park industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) to customers in the energy industry for drilling support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance and repair.

