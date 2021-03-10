Analysts Anticipate Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $59.99 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Radius Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDUS) to report $59.99 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Radius Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $62.00 million. Radius Health posted sales of $47.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Radius Health will report full year sales of $261.94 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $255.87 million to $272.66 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $315.59 million, with estimates ranging from $286.61 million to $350.62 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Radius Health.

Radius Health (NASDAQ:RDUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.07).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on RDUS shares. HC Wainwright raised their price target on Radius Health from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Radius Health from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radius Health from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Radius Health from $25.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDUS. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 1st quarter valued at $1,320,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $166,000. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Radius Health by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 103,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Radius Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $319,000.

Shares of RDUS opened at $21.47 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.80 and a beta of 1.18. Radius Health has a one year low of $10.15 and a one year high of $23.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day moving average is $16.24.

About Radius Health

Radius Health, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes endocrine therapeutics in the areas of osteoporosis and oncology. The company markets TYMLOS, an anabolic agent for the treatment of postmenopausal women with osteoporosis. It is also developing abaloparatide-SC, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of osteoporosis in men; abaloparatide transdermal patch, a short-wear-time patch, that is in phase 3 clinical study to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Elacestrant (RAD1901), a selective estrogen receptor degrader, which is in phase 3 clinical study for the treatment of hormone receptor-positive breast cancer; and RAD140, a non-steroidal selective androgen receptor modulator, which is in phase 1A clinical study to treat metastatic breast cancer.

