Analysts Anticipate STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) Will Announce Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) to report $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for STMicroelectronics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.37 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.40. STMicroelectronics reported earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that STMicroelectronics will report full year earnings of $1.82 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.64 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $2.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $2.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow STMicroelectronics.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 12.69%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on STM shares. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group cut shares of STMicroelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co raised shares of STMicroelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE STM traded down $1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,532,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,928,279. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. STMicroelectronics has a fifty-two week low of $14.67 and a fifty-two week high of $43.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.61, a PEG ratio of 5.14 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.82.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in STMicroelectronics during the third quarter worth $33,000. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STMicroelectronics

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in EMEA, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments. The Automotive and Discrete Group segment offers digital and analog automotive integrated circuits (ICs); and discrete and power transistor products.

Further Reading: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on STMicroelectronics (STM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.