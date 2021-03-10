Analysts Anticipate The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GPS) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for The Gap’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.45) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.10. The Gap reported earnings per share of ($2.51) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 94.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Gap will report full year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.58 to $2.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The Gap.

The Gap (NYSE:GPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The apparel retailer reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. The Gap had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a negative return on equity of 24.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of The Gap from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (up previously from $23.00) on shares of The Gap in a research note on Monday, March 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $21.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Gap from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.60.

Shares of NYSE GPS traded up $1.15 on Wednesday, reaching $30.14. 789,811 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,779,617. The Gap has a fifty-two week low of $5.26 and a fifty-two week high of $29.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.33 and a 200 day moving average of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.2425 per share. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%.

In other news, CEO Nancy Green sold 15,400 shares of The Gap stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $354,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 72,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,671,939. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Shawn Curran sold 7,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.26, for a total transaction of $153,206.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,187 shares in the company, valued at $733,148.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,629 shares of company stock worth $680,747 over the last three months. 45.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GPS. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in The Gap by 1,723.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 251,986 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $6,597,000 after purchasing an additional 238,165 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,612,000. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of The Gap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of The Gap by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 215,265 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after buying an additional 63,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of The Gap by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 462,384 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $9,336,000 after buying an additional 46,452 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

The Gap Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, Janie and Jack, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, fleece, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

