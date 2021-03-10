Analysts Anticipate WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to announce $4.02 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for WESCO International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $4.12 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.99 billion. WESCO International posted sales of $1.97 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that WESCO International will report full year sales of $16.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.71 billion to $16.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $17.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.29 billion to $17.71 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow WESCO International.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.10). WESCO International had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 96.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of WESCO International from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of WESCO International from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of WESCO International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $71.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.89.

In related news, EVP Hemant Porwal sold 3,961 shares of WESCO International stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total value of $320,563.73. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,111.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn M. Utter sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total value of $51,618.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $930,211.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,961 shares of company stock worth $491,360 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in WESCO International by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 8,334 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in WESCO International by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 16,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in WESCO International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in WESCO International by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $850,000 after buying an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in WESCO International during the third quarter valued at $36,000.

Shares of NYSE WCC opened at $87.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.71, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $82.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. WESCO International has a 52-week low of $13.52 and a 52-week high of $90.48.

WESCO International

WESCO International, Inc distributes electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company sells general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, wraps, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies; communication and metering devices, and racking systems; and solar modules, connectors, and storage batteries.

