Analysts Anticipate WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Will Post Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.07 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for WisdomTree Investments’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the highest is $0.08. WisdomTree Investments also reported earnings of $0.07 per share in the same quarter last year. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that WisdomTree Investments will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.34. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.24 to $0.36. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover WisdomTree Investments.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WisdomTree Investments had a negative net margin of 5.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.32%. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. WisdomTree Investments’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on WETF. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $4.25 to $6.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of WisdomTree Investments from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on WisdomTree Investments from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of WisdomTree Investments from $6.60 to $7.40 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.04.

In other WisdomTree Investments news, CFO Amit Muni sold 75,000 shares of WisdomTree Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.33, for a total value of $399,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WETF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 24.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 64,753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,862 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 217.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,349 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 23,526 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 81.8% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 156,897 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 70,580 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.2% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 92,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 46.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 151,919 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 48,216 shares during the last quarter. 71.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WETF traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $6.15. 2,184,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 846,750. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.58. The stock has a market cap of $921.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. WisdomTree Investments has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $6.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.55%.

WisdomTree Investments Company Profile

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

