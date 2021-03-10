Analysts Expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $470.00 Million

Wall Street analysts expect American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) to post $470.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for American Woodmark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $474.20 million and the lowest is $465.80 million. American Woodmark posted sales of $399.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 17.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Woodmark will report full year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.87 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Woodmark.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by ($0.13). American Woodmark had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%.

Several research analysts have commented on AMWD shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.50.

Shares of AMWD opened at $100.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.75. American Woodmark has a twelve month low of $35.30 and a twelve month high of $105.35.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 482.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 17,410 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the 4th quarter worth about $141,000. Institutional investors own 91.32% of the company’s stock.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corp. manufactures and distributes kitchen cabinets and vanities for the remodeling and new home construction markets. It operates through the American Woodmark, Timberlake, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Waypoint Living Spaces, Estate by RSI, Continental Cabinets, VillaBath by RSI, Stor-It-All and Professional Cabinet Solutions.

