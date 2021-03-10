Analysts Expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $4.28 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) to announce $4.28 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Colgate-Palmolive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.33 billion. Colgate-Palmolive posted sales of $4.10 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will report full-year sales of $17.48 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.36 billion to $17.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $18.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.99 billion to $18.23 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Colgate-Palmolive.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

CL has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut Colgate-Palmolive from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Colgate-Palmolive currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

CL opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $58.49 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The stock has a market cap of $63.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.90 and a 200-day moving average of $80.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.19%.

In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 2,961 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $228,885.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 203,464 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,727,767.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 1,513 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $116,743.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 45,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,514,252.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,810 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,650 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CL. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

