Analysts Expect ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) Will Post Earnings of -$0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that ContextLogic Inc. (NASDAQ:WISH) will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for ContextLogic’s earnings. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ContextLogic will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.29). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.07). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ContextLogic.

ContextLogic (NASDAQ:WISH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.03) by ($0.01).

WISH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of ContextLogic from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ContextLogic in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of ContextLogic in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on ContextLogic in a report on Monday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ContextLogic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.25.

In other news, CAO Brett Just sold 36,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $725,104.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 36,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $725,104.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Piotr Szulczewski sold 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.65, for a total value of $105,591,534.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,373,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $105,591,534.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,086,728 shares of company stock valued at $139,254,205.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ContextLogic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in ContextLogic during the 4th quarter worth approximately $261,000.

WISH traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.99. 10,217,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,701,152. ContextLogic has a fifty-two week low of $15.06 and a fifty-two week high of $32.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.57.

ContextLogic

ContextLogic Inc operates as a mobile ecommerce company in Europe, North America, South America, and internationally. It operates Wish, an ecommerce platform that connects merchants and consumers. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

