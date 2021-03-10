Analysts Expect Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Will Post Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) will post $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Gildan Activewear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.11 and the highest is $0.25. Gildan Activewear posted earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 216.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gildan Activewear will report full-year earnings of $1.49 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.89 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.80 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Gildan Activewear.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL) (TSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $690.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $615.69 million. Gildan Activewear had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 13.34%. Gildan Activewear’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GIL shares. TD Securities lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.20.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GIL. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 14,695 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $412,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Gildan Activewear by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 141,067 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,935,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,008 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $700,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the period. Finally, North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH now owns 386,254 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $10,819,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $29.92. 242,606 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 534,581. The firm has a market cap of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of -22.67, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.73. Gildan Activewear has a 12 month low of $9.42 and a 12 month high of $32.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

