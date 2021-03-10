Analysts Expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $486.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H) to post sales of $486.34 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Hyatt Hotels’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.89 million and the highest is $624.00 million. Hyatt Hotels posted sales of $993.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 51%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels will report full year sales of $3.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.42 billion to $3.92 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.09 billion to $5.95 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Hyatt Hotels.

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($1.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.36) by ($0.41). Hyatt Hotels had a negative net margin of 6.14% and a negative return on equity of 8.79%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on H shares. Longbow Research cut Hyatt Hotels from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Hyatt Hotels from $49.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $50.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $46.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hyatt Hotels from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.11.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.55, for a total value of $1,894,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 381,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,753,311.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider H. Charles Floyd sold 58,358 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $4,983,189.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,242.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,890 shares of company stock valued at $7,282,996 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in H. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 552.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 3,189 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Hyatt Hotels by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 222,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,898,000 after acquiring an additional 3,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $202,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:H opened at $85.82 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $77.26 and its 200-day moving average is $67.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.72. Hyatt Hotels has a 52 week low of $24.02 and a 52 week high of $92.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.69 billion, a PE ratio of -46.14 and a beta of 1.53.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, and EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising. The company develops, owns, operates, manages, franchises, leases, licenses, and provide services to a portfolio of properties, consisting of full service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium ownership units.

