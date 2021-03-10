Analysts Expect Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Hyliion Holdings Corp. (NYSE:HYLN) will announce earnings per share of ($0.14) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Hyliion’s earnings. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hyliion will report full-year earnings of ($0.88) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.56) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Hyliion.

Several equities research analysts have commented on HYLN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hyliion from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays initiated coverage on Hyliion in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hyliion during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,943,000. Creative Planning acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $599,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $4,944,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $607,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Hyliion in the 4th quarter valued at $4,481,000. 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HYLN opened at $13.69 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.70. Hyliion has a fifty-two week low of $9.50 and a fifty-two week high of $58.66.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. designs, develops, and sells electrified powertrain solutions for the commercial transportation industry. It provides battery management systems for hybrid and fully electric vehicle applications. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Cedar Park, Texas.

