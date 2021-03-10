Analysts Expect Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $436.61 Million

Brokerages predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) will report $436.61 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Jack Henry & Associates’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $442.22 million and the lowest is $427.00 million. Jack Henry & Associates posted sales of $429.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.87 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.85 billion to $1.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Jack Henry & Associates.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 19.59%. The business had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on JKHY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $133.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.00.

NASDAQ:JKHY opened at $148.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52. Jack Henry & Associates has a 1-year low of $123.64 and a 1-year high of $200.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 47.67%.

In other news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 29,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,681,275.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,527,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,374,000 after purchasing an additional 39,992 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,269,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,607,000 after purchasing an additional 120,130 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,021,531 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $165,478,000 after buying an additional 232,816 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 569,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $92,318,000 after buying an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 76.7% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 560,177 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $91,079,000 after buying an additional 243,223 shares during the last quarter. 88.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

