Analysts Expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to Announce -$0.46 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) to post ($0.46) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Jumia Technologies’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.40) and the lowest is ($0.51). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Jumia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($2.21) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.37) to ($2.11). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.82) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.89) to ($1.74). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Jumia Technologies.

A number of analysts recently commented on JMIA shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Jumia Technologies from $11.50 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Shares of JMIA stock traded up $0.44 on Wednesday, reaching $42.07. The stock had a trading volume of 144,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,168,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.63. Jumia Technologies has a 1 year low of $2.15 and a 1 year high of $69.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.34 and a beta of 4.21. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.94.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Jumia Technologies by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after buying an additional 8,997 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,211,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Jumia Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $500,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.27% of the company’s stock.

Jumia Technologies Company Profile

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

