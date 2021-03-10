Analysts Expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $9.75 Billion

Analysts expect Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) to report $9.75 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Magna International’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.62 billion and the highest is $9.87 billion. Magna International posted sales of $8.66 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Magna International will report full year sales of $40.80 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $40.51 billion to $41.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $42.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $42.23 billion to $43.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Magna International.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.80. Magna International had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 1.46%. The company had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their target price on Magna International from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their target price on Magna International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Magna International from $75.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Magna International from $79.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magna International in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Magna International by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Magna International by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MGA opened at $88.01 on Wednesday. Magna International has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $90.22. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.87, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The business has a 50 day moving average of $78.98 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Magna International’s payout ratio is presently 26.45%.

About Magna International

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

