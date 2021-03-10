Analysts Expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to Post $0.83 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect ManTech International Co. (NASDAQ:MANT) to announce earnings of $0.83 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for ManTech International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.78 and the highest is $0.87. ManTech International posted earnings of $0.81 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that ManTech International will report full-year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.58. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.70 to $3.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ManTech International.

Get ManTech International alerts:

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. ManTech International had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $638.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $627.96 million.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on MANT shares. Alliance Global Partners downgraded ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ManTech International from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in ManTech International by 1,091.9% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 441 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManTech International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in ManTech International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANT traded up $1.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $81.32. The company had a trading volume of 157,742 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,660. ManTech International has a 1-year low of $55.25 and a 1-year high of $101.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.29 billion, a PE ratio of 25.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is a boost from ManTech International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. ManTech International’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

ManTech International Company Profile

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ManTech International (MANT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ManTech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManTech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.