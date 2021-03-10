Analysts Expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to Announce -$0.19 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.19) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.82) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.71) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NRBO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 30th.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.35. 124,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 541,896. The company has a market capitalization of $85.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 0.69. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $29.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.63.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 234.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 7,637 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 1,213.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 16,225 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after buying an additional 10,482 shares in the last quarter. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company provides therapies for neurodegenerative and cardiometabolic diseases. Its therapeutics programs include NB-01 for the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy; NB-02 to treat cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases associated with the malfunction of protein; and Gemcabene, which is focused on developing and commercializing therapies for the treatment of dyslipidemia.

