Analysts Expect Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) will announce earnings of ($0.04) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Reed’s’ earnings. Reed’s posted earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, March 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Reed’s will report full-year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.10) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Reed’s.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Reed’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th.

NASDAQ:REED opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Reed’s has a 12 month low of $0.36 and a 12 month high of $1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market cap of $66.58 million, a P/E ratio of -5.00 and a beta of 1.27.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REED. RPG Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. RPG Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 176,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Reed’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $107,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 172,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 70,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Reed’s by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Reed’s Company Profile

Reed's, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells natural hand-crafted beverages in the craft specialty foods industry in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, Australia, and South America. Its products include Reed's craft ginger beers; Virgil's craft sodas; and Virgil's zero sugar sodas.

