Analysts Expect Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.31 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $1.31 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.30 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.56 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 5.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Sonoco Products from $52.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Sonoco Products from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.90.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock opened at $62.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.83. Sonoco Products has a fifty-two week low of $37.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.09 and a 200 day moving average of $56.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 23rd. Sonoco Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.99%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter valued at $58,696,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 188,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 27,850 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 421,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,986,000 after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 87.4% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $628,000 after acquiring an additional 4,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha raised its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 70,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,184,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

Sonoco Products Co engages in the manufacture of industrial and consumer packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, Protective Solutions, and Corporate. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging; global brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

