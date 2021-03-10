Analysts Expect Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) to Announce -$0.09 EPS

Brokerages expect that Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) will post ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Telos’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.08). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Telos will report full year earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.13) to ($0.06). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.29. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Telos.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of Telos in a report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Telos from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on Telos in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Telos currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.38.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at about $412,000.

NASDAQ TLS traded up $1.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $32.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 708,640. Telos has a 12 month low of $18.08 and a 12 month high of $41.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.25.

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. The company offers solutions that secure cyberspace, the cloud environment, and the people and operations of the enterprise. It provides Xacta, a premier solution for continuous assessment and authorization, which is used by the department of defense (DoD), intelligence communities, and civilian government, as well as by commercial businesses; enterprise cloud services, including engineering, migration, security, and managed services; and Telos Ghost, a cybersecurity solution that gives organizations an anonymous way to do business, connect with global resources, and conduct research online for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

