Analysts Expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.48 Million

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report sales of $252.48 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Texas Capital Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $244.60 million to $262.30 million. Texas Capital Bancshares reported sales of $240.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Capital Bancshares will report full year sales of $1.00 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $976.20 million to $1.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $966.40 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Capital Bancshares.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TCBI shares. Truist lifted their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.70.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, with a total value of $249,405.75. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 8,102 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Texas Capital Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $36,165,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 68,235 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 11,668 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 132,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,878,000 after buying an additional 11,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,725 shares of the bank’s stock worth $12,300,000 after buying an additional 60,834 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ TCBI opened at $84.71 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.73. The company has a market capitalization of $4.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.94, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $88.00.

About Texas Capital Bancshares

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More: What is Liquidity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.