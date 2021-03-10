Analysts Expect USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) to Announce -$0.02 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect USA Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAT) to report ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for USA Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.04) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.01). USA Technologies reported earnings of ($0.11) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 81.8%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that USA Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.16) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.09). For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.01) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.07) to $0.05. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for USA Technologies.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. USA Technologies had a negative net margin of 22.78% and a negative return on equity of 22.76%.

A number of research firms have commented on USAT. Lake Street Capital increased their target price on USA Technologies from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded USA Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 6th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

NASDAQ:USAT traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.96. The stock had a trading volume of 174,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,655. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $650.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.47 and a beta of 2.10. USA Technologies has a 1-year low of $3.80 and a 1-year high of $11.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in USA Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in USA Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Abacus Planning Group Inc. bought a new position in USA Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

About USA Technologies

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

