Analysts Issue Forecasts for AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:AMC)

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of AMC Entertainment in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 8th. Wedbush analyst M. Pachter expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($15.99) for the year. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for AMC Entertainment’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($2.62) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.35) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

AMC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMC Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. B. Riley boosted their price target on AMC Entertainment from $3.50 to $5.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.95.

Shares of AMC Entertainment stock opened at $10.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.67. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36.

In other news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 2,043,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $6,906,942.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,360,619 shares of company stock worth $558,087,119 in the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 36.0% during the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of AMC Entertainment by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of AMC Entertainment by 74.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of AMC Entertainment by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.61% of the company’s stock.

About AMC Entertainment

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Recommended Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.