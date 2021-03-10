Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for Range Resources (RRC)

Range Resources (NYSE: RRC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/9/2021 – Range Resources was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock.

3/3/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating.

2/25/2021 – Range Resources was given a new $6.00 price target on by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a “reduce” rating on the stock.

2/24/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Northland Securities from $14.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $7.00 to $15.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – Range Resources had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Raymond James.

2/16/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Capital One Financial Co. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

2/1/2021 – Range Resources is now covered by analysts at Siebert Williams Shank. They set a “hold” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

1/15/2021 – Range Resources had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $7.00 to $8.50. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – Range Resources was upgraded by analysts at Tudor Pickering from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $11.00 price target on the stock.

Range Resources stock traded up $1.01 on Wednesday, reaching $10.84. 425,527 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,515,397. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -1.07, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 2.71. Range Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $1.61 and a twelve month high of $11.60.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.04). Range Resources had a negative net margin of 125.90% and a negative return on equity of 0.26%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Range Resources Co. will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Range Resources by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,545,481 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $241,931,000 after acquiring an additional 4,197,745 shares during the last quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP grew its holdings in Range Resources by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Exor Investments UK LLP now owns 8,014,920 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $53,700,000 after acquiring an additional 898,973 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,626,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Range Resources by 170.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 857,905 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $5,747,000 after acquiring an additional 540,362 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Range Resources by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 964,838 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $6,464,000 after purchasing an additional 490,871 shares in the last quarter. 93.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

