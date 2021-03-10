Analysts Set Expectations for Heritage Global Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HGBL)

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Heritage Global in a research note issued on Tuesday, March 9th. Colliers Securities analyst M. Shlisky forecasts that the company will earn $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of HGBL stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $103.47 million, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average of $2.43. Heritage Global has a one year low of $0.55 and a one year high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $463,000. 1.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global Inc is an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides services including market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

