Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 10th (ACCD, ACCYY, AEYE, AIQUY, AMC, AMPY, ANGI, ARDX, ASHTY, ASLN)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Wednesday, March 10th:

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Accolade Inc. provides personalized, technology-enabled solutions which help people better understand, navigate and utilize the healthcare system. Accolade Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Accor (OTCMKTS:ACCYY) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

AudioEye (NASDAQ:AEYE)

was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AudioEye Inc. engages in creating cloud-based cross-platform/cross-browser screen reader solution for web browsing. It focuses on creating voice driven technologies to enhance the mobility, usability, and accessibility of the Internet based content in the United States. The company develops patented, Internet content publication, and distribution software that enables conversion of any media into accessible formats, as well as allows for real time distribution on any Internet connected device. It offers Audio Internet (R), a software as a service technology platform to Internet and mobile publishers, developers, owners, and operators. AudioEye Inc. is based in Tucson, Arizona. “

L’Air Liquide (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc., operates as a theatrical exhibition company primarily in the United States and internationally. It owned or interests in theatres and screens. AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. is based in Leawood, Kansas. “

Amplify Energy (NYSE:AMPY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Amplify Energy Corp. is an oil and natural gas company. It is engaged in the acquisition, development, exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties. The company’s operation principally focused in the Rockies, offshore California, Oklahoma, East Texas / North Louisiana and South Texas. Amplify Energy Corp., formerly known as Midstates Petroleum Company Inc., is based in Houston, United States. “

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ANGI Homeservices Inc. provides digital marketplace for home services. The Company’s brand portfolio includes HomeAdvisor(R), Angie’sList, mHelpDesk, HomeStars, Travaux.com, MyHammer, MyBuilder, Werkspot and Instapro. It operates primarily in Canada, France, Germany, UK, Netherlands and Italy. ANGI Homeservices Inc., formerly known as Angie’s List Inc., is headquartered in Golden, Colo. “

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Ardelyx, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and commercializes small molecule therapeutics that work in the gastrointestinal tract to treat cardio-renal, GI and metabolic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate is Tenapanor which is in three ongoing Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with ESRD-HD and chronic kidney disease, as well as for constipation-predominant irritable bowel syndrome. Ardelyx, Inc. is headquartered in Fremont, California. “

Ashtead Group (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $266.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Ashtead Group Plc is an equipment company which provides rental solutions primarily in United States and United Kingdom. The company’s operating segments consists of Sunbelt Rentals and A-Plant. Sunbelt Rentals provides pump and power, climate control and scaffolding services. A-Plant business operates through Eve Trakway Limited, which constructs temporary roadways and barriers; PSS, which offers trenchless technology and fusion services and FLG services. Ashtead Group Plc is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $9.75 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Proximus (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) had its underweight rating reissued by analysts at Barclays PLC.

CRH (NYSE:CRH) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was upgraded by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from a neutral rating to a buy rating.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

Continental Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:CTTAY) was downgraded by analysts at Oddo Bhf from a neutral rating to an underperform rating.

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ENAGAS S A/ADR (OTCMKTS:ENGGY) had its sector perform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Forterra (OTCMKTS:FTTRF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Fuchs Petrolub (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Grifols (NASDAQ:GRFS) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an outperform rating to a neutral rating.

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HENKY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

InterContinental Hotels Group (NYSE:IHG) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its overweight rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ITV (OTCMKTS:ITVPY) had its equal weight rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Jde Peets (OTCMKTS:JDEPF) had its underperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Gamesys Group (OTCMKTS:JKPTF) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Johnson Matthey (OTCMKTS:JMPLY) had its outperform rating reissued by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Lundin Energy (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) was downgraded by analysts at SEB Equities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) had its neutral rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

M&G (OTCMKTS:MGPUF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale.

John Menzies (OTCMKTS:MZTLF) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

National Grid (NYSE:NGG) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

NN Group (OTCMKTS:NNGRY) had its sector perform rating reissued by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Verbund (OTCMKTS:OEZVY) had its underperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

Oversea-Chinese Banking (OTCMKTS:OVCHY) was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a neutral rating to an overweight rating.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) had its overweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Pearson (NYSE:PSO) had its sell rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Prudential (NYSE:PUK) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Red Eléctrica Corporación (OTCMKTS:RDEIY) had its outperform rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

Rentokil Initial (OTCMKTS:RTOKY) had its sell rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Shop Apotheke Europe (OTCMKTS:SAEYY) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) had its outperform rating reiterated by analysts at National Bank Financial.

Secure Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SECYF) was downgraded by analysts at Industrial Alliance Securities from a buy rating to a hold rating.

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) had its neutral rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group AG.

Meliá Hotels International (OTCMKTS:SMIZF) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

South32 (OTCMKTS:SOUHY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) had its underweight rating reiterated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Thales (OTCMKTS:THLLY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Citigroup Inc..

