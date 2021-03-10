Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for LyondellBasell Industries (LYB)

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE: LYB) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/8/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

3/8/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $120.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/2/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $130.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

3/1/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Alembic Global Advisors from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $120.00 price target on the stock.

2/22/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $115.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $100.00.

2/2/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries was upgraded by analysts at Argus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $99.00 price target on the stock.

1/22/2021 – LyondellBasell Industries had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $104.00.

Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock traded up $1.95 on Wednesday, reaching $109.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,517. The company has a market capitalization of $36.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.60. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $33.71 and a 52 week high of $110.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.83. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 4.23%. The company had revenue of $7.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries will post 4.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be issued a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 5th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is currently 43.66%.

In related news, SVP Kimberly A. Foley sold 2,261 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total value of $234,013.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 2,562 shares of company stock valued at $263,516 in the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 44.2% during the third quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 3,552,047 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $250,384,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088,449 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,458,786 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $317,032,000 after purchasing an additional 80,206 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,185,319 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $291,952,000 after purchasing an additional 26,430 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,527,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $231,690,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 92.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,231,001 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $157,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.61% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsÂAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsÂEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

