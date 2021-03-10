Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Peyto Exploration & Development (PEY)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE: PEY):
- 3/5/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.25 to C$7.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development was given a new C$3.50 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 3/4/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.75 to C$6.00.
- 3/4/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$5.50 to C$6.50.
- 2/25/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC to C$6.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$4.00 to C$8.00. They now have a “na” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$4.00 to C$5.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$3.50 to C$6.50. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$5.75. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$4.00 to C$6.00.
- 2/19/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$3.50 to C$8.00.
- 1/28/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$3.50 to C$4.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 1/15/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$3.00 to C$4.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.
- 1/14/2021 – Peyto Exploration & Development had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.50 to C$5.50.
TSE:PEY opened at C$6.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.41. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a one year low of C$0.91 and a one year high of C$6.52. The firm has a market cap of C$1.05 billion and a P/E ratio of -29.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.50, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.87.
In related news, Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$4.05, for a total transaction of C$81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 120,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$489,078. Also, Senior Officer David Alan Thomas acquired 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.03 per share, for a total transaction of C$62,465.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 284,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,148,034.16. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $206,900.
