Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for 10x Genomics (TXG)

2/25/2021 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $195.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $145.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $155.00 to $200.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – 10x Genomics had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $195.00 to $240.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/23/2021 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

2/5/2021 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

2/4/2021 – 10x Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $204.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

1/23/2021 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

1/22/2021 – 10x Genomics was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $203.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

1/14/2021 – 10x Genomics was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “10x Genomics Inc. is a life science technology company. It develops and sells instruments, consumables and software for analyzing biological systems. 10x Genomics Inc. is based in Pleasanton, California. “

Shares of NASDAQ TXG traded up $3.39 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $154.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,358 shares, compared to its average volume of 799,022. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.78 and a fifty-two week high of $201.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $179.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.67. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -114.07 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($3.59). 10x Genomics had a negative net margin of 51.27% and a negative return on equity of 19.98%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.00, for a total value of $1,447,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 465,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,859,063. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total transaction of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 890,468 shares in the company, valued at $124,603,187.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 125,000 shares of company stock worth $20,090,363 over the last three months. 13.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 128.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after buying an additional 7,671 shares during the last quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $142,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of 10x Genomics by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 621,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,949,000 after buying an additional 180,577 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter worth $1,013,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

