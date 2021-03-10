Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for NetApp (NTAP)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP):

3/4/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/3/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $76.00 to $90.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2021 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Daiwa Capital Markets from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $70.00 price target on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $75.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NetApp had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

2/25/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Cowen Inc from $60.00 to $68.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $60.00 to $65.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

2/25/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/25/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $65.00.

2/24/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $58.00 to $63.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

2/22/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $54.00 to $64.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/19/2021 – NetApp was upgraded by analysts at Longbow Research from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2021 – NetApp was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $69.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “NetApp is benefitting from strength in all-flash business, and Public Cloud Services. The company is also gaining from growing clout of cloud-integrated all-flash solutions; File, Block and Object Software products; and hybrid multi-cloud offerings. Moreover, recent acquisitions of Spot, Cloud Jumper and Talon Storage have been immediately accretive to revenues, which bodes well. Additionally, the company provided an upbeat guidance for fiscal third quarter of fiscal 2021, which holds promise. Notably, shares of NetApp have outperformed the industry in the past year. Nonetheless, coronavirus crisis-induced sluggish IT spending and supply chain constraints are likely to weigh on revenues. Growing expenses on product enhancements amid stiff competition from Pure Storage in the all-flash storage market is likely to limit margin expansion.”

1/14/2021 – NetApp had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $54.00 to $67.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NTAP stock traded up $2.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $66.91. The stock had a trading volume of 61,478 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,116,781. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.66 and a 12 month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.89 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.63.

Get NetApp Inc alerts:

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The data storage provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. NetApp had a return on equity of 263.77% and a net margin of 12.44%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NetApp, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. NetApp’s payout ratio is presently 54.39%.

In other NetApp news, CFO Michael J. Berry purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $63.89 per share, with a total value of $958,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of NetApp in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in NetApp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp Global File Cache, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Cloud Manager, NetApp Fabric Orchestrator, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

Further Reading: NASDAQ

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.