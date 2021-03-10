Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for TransAlta Renewables (TRSWF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TransAlta Renewables (OTCMKTS: TRSWF):

3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $25.00 to $22.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables was upgraded by analysts at CIBC from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $19.50 price target on the stock, down previously from $20.00.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James from $23.00 to $22.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

3/4/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target lowered by analysts at TD Securities from $24.00 to $21.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/9/2021 – TransAlta Renewables had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $19.00 to $20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

1/13/2021 – TransAlta Renewables was downgraded by analysts at CIBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating.

TRSWF stock opened at $15.37 on Wednesday. TransAlta Renewables Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.47 and a twelve month high of $19.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.50.

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of February 28, 2020, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, seven natural gas generation facilities, one solar facility, and one natural gas pipeline comprising an ownership interest of 2,527 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

