Analyzing Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) and REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Autolus Therapeutics has a beta of 1.75, meaning that its stock price is 75% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, REGENXBIO has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Autolus Therapeutics $2.91 million 113.84 -$123.85 million ($2.88) -2.20 REGENXBIO $35.23 million 50.45 -$94.73 million ($3.26) -12.83

REGENXBIO has higher revenue and earnings than Autolus Therapeutics. REGENXBIO is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Autolus Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.9% of Autolus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 75.2% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by institutional investors. 14.1% of REGENXBIO shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Autolus Therapeutics and REGENXBIO’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Autolus Therapeutics -8,652.90% -54.01% -44.19% REGENXBIO -63.13% -21.73% -18.74%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Autolus Therapeutics and REGENXBIO, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Autolus Therapeutics 0 1 7 0 2.88 REGENXBIO 0 2 5 1 2.88

Autolus Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $21.71, suggesting a potential upside of 242.50%. REGENXBIO has a consensus price target of $62.50, suggesting a potential upside of 49.45%. Given Autolus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Autolus Therapeutics is more favorable than REGENXBIO.

Summary

REGENXBIO beats Autolus Therapeutics on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops T cell therapies for the treatment of hematological malignancies and solid tumors. The company is developing AUTO1 and AUTO3 for B cell malignancies; AUTO2 for the treatment of multiple myeloma; AUTO4 and AUTO 5 for T cell lymphoma; and AUTO6 and AUTO7 to treat solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, provides gene therapy product candidates to deliver genes to cells to address genetic defects or to enable cells in the body to produce therapeutic proteins or antibodies that are intended to impact disease. Its gene therapy product candidates are based on NAV Technology Platform, a proprietary adeno-associated virus gene delivery platform. The company's lead product candidate is RGX-314, which is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration. It is also developing RGX-121 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat mucopolysaccharidosis type II; RGX-111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for treating mucopolysaccharidosis type I; RGX-181 for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type II disease; and RGX-501, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials to treat homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. REGENXBIO Inc. also licenses its NAV Technology Platform to other biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies; and has a collaboration and license agreement with Neurimmune AG to develop vectorized antibodies for the treatment of neurodegenerative diseases. The company was formerly known as ReGenX Biosciences, LLC and changed its name to REGENXBIO Inc. in September 2014. REGENXBIO Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Rockville, Maryland.

