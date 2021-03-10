Analyzing Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN)

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and Jason Industries (OTCMKTS:JASN) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 19.5% of Jason Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of Jason Industries shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Conversion Labs and Jason Industries’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 32.25 -$3.14 million N/A N/A Jason Industries $337.90 million 0.00 -$81.61 million N/A N/A

Conversion Labs has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Jason Industries.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and Jason Industries’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% Jason Industries -23.20% N/A -11.19%

Risk & Volatility

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Jason Industries has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Conversion Labs and Jason Industries, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 2 0 3.00 Jason Industries 0 0 0 0 N/A

Conversion Labs presently has a consensus price target of $37.50, suggesting a potential upside of 116.14%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than Jason Industries.

Summary

Jason Industries beats Conversion Labs on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. operates as a direct response healthcare company that provides over the counter products and prescription medications to consumers worldwide. The company's products include Shapiro MD, a shampoo, conditioner, and leave-in-foamer for treating hair loss; iNR Wellness MD, a nutritional supplement for immune and gut support; RexMD for the treatment of cold sores, mental health, and various other medical conditions faced by men; SOSRx, a telemedicine brand that offers prescription medications and over-the-counter emergency preparation supplies for disaster situations, such as flu epidemics, bacterial outbreaks, bioterrorism and water supply failures, and others; and PDFSimpli, a PDF conversion software enables users to convert, edit, and sign PDF documents. It markets and sells its products through advertisements on Facebook, Google, Amazon, and other social media and e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as Immudyne, Inc. and changed its name to Conversion Labs, Inc. in June 2018. Conversion Labs, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based in New York, New York.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.). All Jason companies utilize the Jason Business System, a collaborative manufacturing strategy applicable to a diverse group of companies that includes business principles and processes to ensure best-in-class results and collective strength. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wis., Jason employs more than 4,000 individuals in 15 countries.

