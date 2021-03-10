Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) Shares Up 5.5%

Shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) shot up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $60.27 and last traded at $57.34. 4,378,625 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average session volume of 2,118,141 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.36.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PLAN. Morgan Stanley raised Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Barclays upped their target price on Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Anaplan from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on Anaplan from $63.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Anaplan in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.43.

Get Anaplan alerts:

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $72.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.23. The stock has a market cap of $8.14 billion, a PE ratio of -53.09 and a beta of 2.05.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Anaplan had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 35.09%. On average, research analysts expect that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 34,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $2,322,671.43. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,552,836.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 722 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.17, for a total value of $48,496.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,612 shares in the company, valued at $376,958.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 297,603 shares of company stock valued at $21,675,318. Company insiders own 7.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 3rd quarter worth about $75,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $102,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Anaplan by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Adalta Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Anaplan during the 4th quarter worth about $144,000. 95.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anaplan Company Profile (NYSE:PLAN)

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform unites traditionally distinct or disconnected database structures, including relational, columnar, and online analytical processing with in-memory data storage and calculation that is used in connecting various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.