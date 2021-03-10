AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Major Shareholder Buys $52,694,866.00 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 474,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,777. The stock has a market cap of $523.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.74). As a group, research analysts forecast that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

