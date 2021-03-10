AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Major Shareholder Buys $52,694,866.00 in Stock

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 2,777,800 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.97 per share, with a total value of $52,694,866.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Ecor1 Capital, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 23rd, Ecor1 Capital, Llc acquired 29,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $751,660.00.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANAB traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.14. 474,548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 616,777. The stock has a market cap of $523.79 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 0.15. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.06 and a 12-month high of $35.85. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.54.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cutler Group LP boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 357.4% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the third quarter worth $67,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 31.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,785 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AnaptysBio by 60.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,681 shares during the last quarter.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on ANAB shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AnaptysBio from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Wedbush cut AnaptysBio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.14.
AnaptysBio Company Profile
AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Imsidolimab, an IL-36R antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; ANB030, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through ANB030 treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.
