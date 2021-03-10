Anchiano Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANCN) Shares Gap Down to $5.06

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:ANCN)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.06, but opened at $4.66. Anchiano Therapeutics shares last traded at $4.80, with a volume of 1,864 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market cap of $32.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.91.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $288,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Anchiano Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Anchiano Therapeutics by 430.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 56,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.05% of the company’s stock.

Anchiano Therapeutics Ltd., a preclinical biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small molecule anti-cancer therapies. It primarily develops Pan-RAS Program that identifies novel indene-based small molecules that exhibit potent and selective inhibition of activated RAS signaling regardless of isoform or mutation; and PDE10/Ã-catenin program, which identifies small molecules that selectively and potently inhibit PDE10 and suppress Wnt/APC/Ã-catenin signaling in preclinical models.

