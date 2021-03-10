Anchor (ANCT) Achieves Market Cap of $10.33 Million

Anchor (CURRENCY:ANCT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. One Anchor coin can now be purchased for $0.81 or 0.00001418 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor has a market capitalization of $10.33 million and approximately $18,116.00 worth of Anchor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Anchor has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.56 or 0.00053812 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00010259 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $426.68 or 0.00751348 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000308 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.28 or 0.00065651 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.54 or 0.00029134 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00003748 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00039538 BTC.

Anchor Coin Profile

Anchor (CRYPTO:ANCT) is a coin. It launched on June 11th, 2019. Anchor’s total supply is 759,493,671 coins and its circulating supply is 12,827,484 coins. The official message board for Anchor is theanchor.io/news/category/press-releases . The official website for Anchor is theanchor.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Anchor is a stablecoin aiming to offer the users long-term price stability and protection from inflation while hedging against daily market volatility. Anchor (ANCT) is pegged to a non-flationary financial index called the Monetary Measurement Unit (MMU), representing the real growth of the global economy. The MMU takes into account the most up-to-date macroeconomic data to calculate the value of the global economy and mirror its sustainable and predictable growth trend. “

Anchor Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Anchor using one of the exchanges listed above.

