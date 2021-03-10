Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) Short Interest Update

Andrea Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:ANDR) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 91.9% from the February 11th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 676,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANDR traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. The company had a trading volume of 26,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,782. Andrea Electronics has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average is $0.04.

About Andrea Electronics

Andrea Electronics Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures digital microphone products and noise reduction software that facilitate natural language and human/machine interfaces for the computer and business enterprise markets in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets digital signal processing (DSP) microphone and audio software.

