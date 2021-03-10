ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) Trading 6.8% Higher

ANGI Homeservices Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGI)’s share price traded up 6.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $16.30 and last traded at $16.03. 1,119,190 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,835,884 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ANGI Homeservices presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.99.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,604.60 and a beta of 1.88.

ANGI Homeservices (NASDAQ:ANGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $359.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.17 million. ANGI Homeservices had a net margin of 0.56% and a return on equity of 0.62%. ANGI Homeservices’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ANGI Homeservices news, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.11, for a total transaction of $121,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 308,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,737,218.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Allison Lowrie sold 76,903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.74, for a total transaction of $1,364,259.22. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 664,420 shares in the company, valued at $11,786,810.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,037 shares of company stock valued at $2,284,081 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 150,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 39,502 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 3.6% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 146,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 5,062 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 76.6% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 19,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.33% of the company’s stock.

ANGI Homeservices Inc offers home service professionals in the United States and internationally. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects; provides consumers with tools and resources to find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals, as well as offers online appointment booking; and connects consumers with service professionals by telephone, as well as offers several home services-related resources.

