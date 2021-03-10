Angion Biomedica Corp.’s Quiet Period To Expire on March 17th (NASDAQ:ANGN)

Angion Biomedica’s (NASDAQ:ANGN) quiet period will end on Wednesday, March 17th. Angion Biomedica had issued 5,000,000 shares in its public offering on February 5th. The total size of the offering was $80,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. During Angion Biomedica’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGN shares. Cowen began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Angion Biomedica in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ ANGN opened at $18.00 on Wednesday. Angion Biomedica has a 1-year low of $12.56 and a 1-year high of $26.30.

In other news, Director Victor F. Ganzi sold 246,720 shares of Angion Biomedica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $3,947,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,486,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Jay Venkatesan sold 159,177 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $2,546,832.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 406,354 shares of company stock worth $6,503,282 in the last quarter.

Angion Biomedica Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for acute organ injuries and fibrotic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is ANG-3777, a hepatocyte growth factor mimetic for acute kidney injury, acute lung injury, acute respiratory distress syndrome, central nervous system injuries, and heart injuries.

