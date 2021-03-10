Anglo Asian Mining (LON:AAZ) Stock Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $134.40

Anglo Asian Mining PLC (LON:AAZ) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 134.40 ($1.76) and traded as low as GBX 133 ($1.74). Anglo Asian Mining shares last traded at GBX 137 ($1.79), with a volume of 159,318 shares.

The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market cap of £156.72 million and a PE ratio of 7.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 149.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 134.40.

Get Anglo Asian Mining alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Anglo Asian Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.42%.

Anglo Asian Mining PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of gold, copper, silver, and precious metal properties in Azerbaijan. The company has a 1,962 square kilometers portfolio of gold, silver, and copper properties in western Azerbaijan. Its principal property is the Gedabek mine located in north Western Azerbaijan.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Anglo Asian Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anglo Asian Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.