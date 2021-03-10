ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.
ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
