ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.14 EPS

ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 11.92% and a positive return on equity of 19.01%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIP opened at $29.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.06 and a beta of 1.34. ANI Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $23.55 and a 12-month high of $52.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Get ANI Pharmaceuticals alerts:

ANI Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. It focuses on producing controlled substances, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and other formulations. The company offers pharmaceuticals for the treatment of breast cancer, hypertension, ventricular arrhythmias, stage D2 metastatic carcinoma of the prostate, depression, diarrhea, infections, vasomotor symptoms of menopause, pain caused by osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis, epilepsy, arrhythmia, obsessive-compulsive disorder and social anxiety disorder, ulcerative colitis, salt and fluid retention, manic episodes of bipolar disorder, ulcerative colitis, proctosigmoiditis, ocular conditions, metastatic prostate cancer, arrhythmia, migraine headache, and enterocolitis caused by staphylococcus aureus.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANI Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.